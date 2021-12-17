General Assignment Reporter – Lake Havasu City, AZ

The Today’s News-Herald in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is seeking a general assignment reporter to cover outdoors and sports.

Responsibilities would include coverage of the area’s vast outdoor recreation interests, such as boating, fishing and off-roading, and some traditional sports coverage.

The News-Herald is a small paper with a big heart, eager to tackle big stories and committed to being the strongest source of local news for our community. Some of those stories have included a deeper look into a rise in officer-involved shootings, environmental topics such as how drought and invasive species are changing the Colorado River, and persistent attention on an education system that doesn’t get the support it needs.

Lake Havasu City is a popular destination for spring break, a six-week annual affair as college students from around the nation descend on the banks of the Colorado River for partying and recreation. This area is also home to thousands of winter visitors from the Midwest and Canada, along with a population of about 57,000 full-time residents. Most famously, Havasu is also home to the London Bridge (which isn’t falling down, despite what nursery rhymes may tell you) and it’s one of the top destinations for boating, fishing, offroading and other recreational activities in Arizona and Southern California. All of that means there are lots of stories to be told here.

The News-Herald is Arizona’s third largest daily newspaper, serving 12,000 paid subscribers in Mohave County’s largest city. We also operate one of Northwest Arizona’s largest news websites, HavasuNews.com, and produce a quarterly lifestyle magazine and a 4,000-circulation weekly newspaper in the nearby community of Parker.

We’ve been featured twice in recent editions of Editor & Publisher, we were named the Associated Press member of the year for Arizona in 2016, and our quarterly lifestyle magazine received the Arizona Newspaper Association’s top magazine award for three years. We hope you’re eager to dig in, because there are plenty of stories waiting to be told.

We’re looking for a reporter who will become a key player in our 8-person newsroom.

If you’re the outdoors type, you’ll love Lake Havasu City — recreation opportunities abound here, from watersports and fishing access on the lake to hiking and off-road adventures in the mountains and desert just minutes away. Las Vegas is the nearest metro, about 2 1/2 hours to the northwest, and Phoenix is a 3-hour drive in the other direction. We’re situated on the Arizona’s border with California, so Los Angeles and other SoCal destinations are just hours away.

Send your resume, clips and contact information to Editor Brandon Bowers, Today’s News-Herald 2225 W. Acoma Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.

E-mail: cwalker@havasunews.com. Fax: (928) 453-6397