Full Time Reporter – Navajo Times

Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc is looking for a full-time reporter to join the news staff. We are seeking a motivated, creative, and dedicated reporter who can think and perform in the newsroom and in the general public. The best person for this job will have proven knowledge and experience covering a range of news events and people, local governments, schools, communities, and public affairs. Reporter should be a self-starter who can handle a variety of beats and assignments and file articles and photos by set deadline.

Job Responsibilities:

Contribute as an active member of the editorial team, and the Navajo Times company.

Meet set deadlines

Consult daily with the editor and reporters on story ideas, breaking news, and news tips.

Work 40-hour week, including some late evenings and weekend shifts.

contribute online content to the Navajo Times website – navajotimes.com.

consistently produce articles that are honest, balanced, and complete.

The reporter will possess excellent communication and writing skills, and have knowledge of journalism ethics, morals and responsibilities. Reporters who speak and understand the Navajo language and are familiar with the people, tribal customs, and the terrain of the Navajo Nation are preferred. The reporter should thrive in a team-based environment and be willing to assist other staff members when necessary, and work well under deadline pressure. A Bachelors degree in Journalism, Communications, English, or related fields plus three years progressive work experience in reporting for news media is required. You must have a valid driver’s license.

Salary is based on overall experience and education. This position will remain open until filled with the right, qualified person.

Please send application, cover letter, resume, and examples of your work for consideration to Navajo Times, attention Tom Arviso, P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ 86515 or email to tarviso@navajotimes.com. To download an application, go to navajotimes.com. For more information, telephone the Navajo Times offices at 928-871-1130

NPTC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Employment Act.