  •  
  •  
  • Home
  • /JobBank
  • /Full and part-time newsroom positions – West Valley, Ariz.

Full and part-time newsroom positions – West Valley, Ariz.

  • April 8, 2019
  • Categories:
  •  

Independent Newsmedia is seeking full- and part-time newsroom positions to fill various roles in our growing organization. Candidates should possess excellent writing and editing skills, a team building spirit, and a passion for community reporting.

The ideal candidate will understand Adobe Creative Suite, have a strong attention to detail, complete tasks in a timely manner and have a valid driver’s license.

Resumes can be emailed to wvnews@newszap.com with the subject line: Journalist

  • Follow ANA on Twitter