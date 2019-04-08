Full and part-time newsroom positions – West Valley, Ariz.

Independent Newsmedia is seeking full- and part-time newsroom positions to fill various roles in our growing organization. Candidates should possess excellent writing and editing skills, a team building spirit, and a passion for community reporting.



The ideal candidate will understand Adobe Creative Suite, have a strong attention to detail, complete tasks in a timely manner and have a valid driver’s license.



Resumes can be emailed to wvnews@newszap.com with the subject line: Journalist