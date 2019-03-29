Four state open government champions to be inducted into the National Freedom of Information Coalition’s Open Government Hall of Fame

For Immediate Release – March 27, 2019

Contact: Daniel Bevarly, Executive Director

National Freedom of Information Coalition

dbevarly@nfoic.org

352-294-7082

Four “Heroes of the 50 States” — representing California, Georgia, South Dakota and Texas — will be inducted into the National Freedom of Information Coalition’s Open Government Hall of Fame for 2019. The inductees have backgrounds in journalism, local government, law and academia.

The Open Government Hall of Fame recognizes long-term contributions of individuals to open government in their respective states. Specifically, induction recognizes the “long and steady effort to preserve and protect the free flow of information about state and local government that is vital to the public in a democracy.”

Inductees will be honored during the Hall of Fame luncheon at NFOIC’s 2019 Freedom of Information Summit April 13 in Dallas. This year’s summit marks the 30th anniversary of NFOIC.

Read the complete release here.