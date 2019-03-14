First Amendment Forever Fund now accepting grant applications

INDIANAPOLIS – Journalists have a new way to fight for public records, defend against subpoenas and advocate for journalism. The Society of Professional Journalists announces today, during Sunshine Week, that the First Amendment Forever Fund (FAFF) – a press freedom war chest – is ready to accept applications for funds.

The Forever Fund, as it is known, is a permanently endowed account that will always provide funds to fight, advocate and litigate for journalism.

CONTACT:

J. Alex Tarquinio, SPJ National President, (212) 283-0843, atarquinio@spj.org

Jennifer Royer, SPJ Director of Communications and Marketing, (317) 361-4134, jroyer@spj.org

