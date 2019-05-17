Final locally printed edition of Daily Star will roll off press Sunday

Posted May 16, 2019, 1:14 pm

by Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

The hulking machinery at the Tucson Newspapers plant will rumble Sunday as ink is rolled on paper for the last copies of a local daily newspaper to be printed here.

The Arizona Daily Star is shifting production to the north Phoenix plant of the Arizona Republic, although the newsgathering operation will remain here. The shift comes coincidentally just days after the 10th anniversary of the final print edition of the Tucson Citizen. While the Star will no longer be printed locally after Monday’s edition hits the streets, the press will continue to operate on a limited basis for another month, as outside contracts are wound up.

Sixty workers are losing their jobs in the pressroom and packaging areas as the three-story steel behemoth grinds to a halt. Their layoffs were announced in March. In addition, a half-dozen longtime reporters and editors have accepted buyouts, ending their newspaper careers, and other experienced staffers have recently left the Star.

Read the complete story at TucsonSentinel.com