/Final letter from Senate Democrats to fund local journalism

Attached is the final letter that was sent by Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and eighteen other Senate Democrats calling for funding to support local journalism and media in any future COVID-19 relief package. Here is a key quote from the letter:

“The current public health crisis has made the already vital role of local news even more critical,” the senators wrote. “Some of the most important guidance for families and businesses during this crisis has been highly localized. Local journalism has been providing communities answers to critical questions, including information on where to get locally tested, hospital capacity, road closures, essential business hours of operation, and shelter-in-place orders. During this unprecedented public health crisis, people need to have access to their trusted local news outlets for this reliable and sometimes life-saving information.”

The letter was also signed by U.S. Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jack Reed (D-RI), Patty Murray (D-WA), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Angus King (I-ME), Tom Udall (D-NM), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

While this letter is helpful in setting the stage for us to go the Hill with proposed legislative solutions (we will come back to you shortly on that front), it should be pointed out that there are no Republican Senators on the letter. We will need to build bi-partisan, bi-cameral support for relief for the news industry. In the meantime, we encourage you to thank your Senators if they signed the letter.

