Experienced Goss Community and Kansa Inserting Machine Operators – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Experienced Goss Community and Kansa Inserting Machine Operators wanted.

Goss: 13-unit, 2 folders, 2 four-highs. Kansa: 8-pocket; Kirk Rudy mail experience helpful. Pre-employment drug screening.

Live in the great Southwest!

Casa Grande (AZ) Valley Newspapers Inc.

Email resumé to: alee@pinalcentral.com

(520) 423-8648