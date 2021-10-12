Executive Editor – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Arizona Capitol Times, a subsidiary of BridgeTower Media, is the leading source of political news from Arizona’s state Capitol and beyond.

We are looking for an executive editor to lead the newsrooms for Arizona Capitol Times, Legislation On Line Arizona (LOLA), Arizona Legislative Report, Yellow Sheet Report and special publications. This person will monitor continuity and integrity of content by working with editors and staff to ensure content is reliable and the tone and style adheres to editorial guidelines. Other duties will include editing Legislative Report, back up editor for other brands, writing honoree profiles for awards events and The Power Lists, hosting awards events and Morning Scoop webinars, coaching and mentoring staff while handling administrative office tasks.

More information and application here.