Executive Director – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Arizona Newspapers Association (ANA), a member driven non-profit trade association representing 110 urban and community newspapers across Arizona is seeking its next Executive Director.

The Executive Director will lead the ANA and its affiliated organizations, ANA Advertising Services, Inc. and the Arizona Newspapers Foundation. ANA is a for-profit national newspaper and digital sales, planning and placement organization and the ANF is a charitable foundation serving the interests of the newspaper industry. The successful candidate will have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree with extensive experience in leadership and management roles. A key responsibility is the oversight of the ANA’s legislative program, some knowledge of the Arizona legislature and lobbying process required. Must be a multi-tasker, consensus builder, a visionary, with proven leadership skills, written and oral communication skills along with strong organizational and time management skills. Knowledge of financial reporting in the non-profit sector and an ability to set and meet budget targets a must.

Duties will include: day-to-day management of all organizations; budget planning and preparation; lobbying on behalf of member newspapers; developing and maintaining strong legislative relationships at the Capitol; working with general counsel on legislative, Freedom of Information and other issues pertinent to Arizona newspapers; maintenance and updating of public notice website; interaction with peers through Newspapers Association Management (NAM); board seat on Arizona First Amendment Coalition; campus visits and outreach programs with university J-School programs; member outreach programs; membership recruitment and benefits; convention and regional meeting planning and other duties as necessary.

The CEO will have six primary areas of responsibility in addition to day-to-day management of the operations:

Planning: creates operating plans that support strategic direction set by the board and correlates with annual operating budgets; develops and monitors strategies for ensuring the long-term financial viability of the organization; and develops future leaders within the organization.

Financial Management: prudently manages the organization’s resources within budget guidelines; ensures that staff practices all appropriate accounting procedures in compliance with GAAP; provides prompt, thorough and accurate information to the board to keep it appropriately informed of the organization’s financial performance.

Revenue Generation and Sales Management: drives revenue arm of operation working closely with sales team to achieve profit margins and revenue budgets; sets strategic direction for sales team and analyzes weekly sales pipelines, flashes and reports generated through advertising scheduling software and advertising manager; anticipates revenue shortfalls and develops plans to achieve profit margins despite fluctuations in business; inspires and motivates sales team.

HR Management: recruitment and contracting of company and project staff; employee development and training; policy development and documentation; performance management and improvement systems; company-wide facilitation, including staff and board of directors; and management of insurance and benefit contracts relative to staff and board of directors.

Relationship Management: serves as the primary spokesperson and representative for the organization; assures that the organization and its mission, programs and services are consistently presented in a strong, positive image to relevant stakeholders; actively advocates for the organization, its vision and programmatic efforts and builds relationships with all vested parties.

Programmatic Effectiveness: Oversees design, delivery and quality of programs and services; stays abreast of current trends related to the organization’s products and services and anticipates future trends likely to have an impact on work; collects and analyzes evaluation information that measures the success of the organization’s program efforts and refines or changes programs in response to that information.

The perfect candidate will be driven, results oriented, positive, energetic, passionate, detailed, a big thinker and capable of inspiring others to follow his/her lead. The right person is more inclined to say “yes,” and then figure out how to do it than to say “no.” The candidate who fits best will be capable of collaborating and reaching consensus among a diverse audience and will quickly develop trust and credibility in the industry. Strong communication skills across all platforms and any medium is critically important to success.

Compensation includes base pay and generous benefits package to include vacation, health, dental, vision and 401k with company match.

To apply, email resume, salary requirements, references and anything else that supports your candidacy for the position to: ANA Board President, Colleen Brady at cbrady@azdailysun.com or call (928) 556-2279

Application deadline: March 26, 2021