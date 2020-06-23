Emergency financial assistance program for journalists

Press Freedom Defense Fund launches new relief fund for journalists who continue to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

First Look Media

The Press Freedom Defense Fund (PFDF), a program of First Look Media, is launching a $200,000 emergency financial assistance program for journalists as the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic fallout continues to deepen across the country, devastating the ability of reporters to fulfill their public mission in these historic times. Cash assistance up to $1,500 will be provided in two or more waves, beginning in July, to help deal with the dire financial conditions facing so many journalists today. Find out more.