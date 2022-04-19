Editor – Wick Communications

Wick Communications is seeking a dynamic managing editor to lead the newsrooms of two community papers in the mountains of southeastern Arizona. The Eastern Arizona Courier is a twice-weekly serving Graham County communities; the weekly Copper Era serves Greenlee County.

This is the perfect “next step” for a strong reporter ready to lead a team. You could be covering a dog parade in the morning and talking to a member of Congress that afternoon — community news at its finest.

Journalism experience is required. Experience with social media management, photography and/or website management are all pluses.

The job is as challenging as it is rewarding. The editor writes, edits and is often the face of the paper to the community. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to redevelop the operation, which just brought on a new publisher and is recruiting new reporters.

This is a full-time, salaried position with full benefits, including medical and vision insurance, and a 401k retirement plan. We are an equal opportunity employer that does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, national origin, protected veteran status, age, or any other status protected by application of national, federal, state or local law.

Interested applicants can send a resume and cover letter to belinda@eacourier.com.