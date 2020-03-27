Editor – Show Low, Ariz.

The White Mountain Independent, a twice-weekly newspaper in eastern Arizona, is seeking a motivated, hands-on editor to drive our local news coverage. Our company is family owned, has a vibrant print product and special sections and is working diligently toward growing digital subscriptions.

The editor oversees a newsroom of six people: three reporters, a sports editor, video editor and page designer, as well as freelancers.

The successful candidate will understand how to present local news in print and digitally, particularly through our new video initiatives, as well as strong leadership, editing and design skills. Experience in InDesign and knowledge of AP style a plus. We are a growing, cohesive team that serves the dynamic communities of the White Mountains.

The White Mountains is three hours northeast of Phoenix, has a ski resort and four beautiful seasons.

Send resume to publisher Brian Kramer at bkramer@wmicentral.com. Inquiries kept confidential.