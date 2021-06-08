Editor – Page, Ariz.

Great Opportunity for Community Newspaper Editor

The Lake Powell Chronicle newspaper in Page, Arizona, a weekly publication serving a progressive, friendly and close-knit community in northern Arizona, has an immediate opening for a managing editor who will also report, write, photograph and paginate for every issue.

The Lake Powell Chronicle is recognized as one of the Northern Arizona area’s top hometown news sources and focuses on providing a variety of pertinent and interesting articles about local happenings in both print and digital fashion.

Editor duties include pagination, editing, feature writing and photography, dummying the paper. The editor will also contribute stories and photos to our award-winning Gateway to Canyon Country travel magazine that prints three times a year and update website content and social media.

Serious candidates must have a strong nose for news and the passion to report on and write in-depth news stories and features, while also possessing good writing, communication, organization and social media skills. Applicants with InDesign pagination experience put themselves in a stronger position. Job is best suited for hard-working, self-motivated individual with a nose for news and a good command of AP style. Must have own transportation and valid driver’s license.

Page, Ariz., is a diverse community with rich Native American influence. The Chronicle offers a positive work environment coupled with some of the nation’s most majestic scenery. This is a great opportunity for a talented individual looking to grow and reach new heights, or a seasoned veteran outdoor-type who doesn’t mind remote small town living. Recreational opportunities are endless. Northern Arizona offers the Grand Canyon, Glen Canyon, Lake Powell and much more. Southern Utah – just minutes away- is home to Grand Staircase Escalante, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, too much to list.

We offer a competitive salary commiserate with experience, a pleasant working environment, paid vacation, paid sick time, excellent medical benefits and a 401K investment plan.

Qualified applicants willing to reside in Page and become immersed in the community, should post their resumes to this site as instructed, but they may also email their resumes and any clips to Lake Powell Chronicle Publisher J.J. Tompkins at jj@newsmediacorp.com (815) 209-8301