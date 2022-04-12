Editor – Cottonwood, AZ

Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc., located in Cottonwood in the heart of Arizona’s wine country and just minutes from the beautiful red rocks of Sedona, is seeking a leader for our publications who is excited to become part of the community to uncover the news people are talking about. Whether online or print, our goals is to surprise and delight our readers with 100% local content that is relevant, informative, and entertaining.

The editor is responsible for planning directing and editing stories for the print edition and daily updates online, attending local events and meetings. The right candidate will have at least 1 year of management experience, strong pagination and design experience, and knowledge of all things AP style. A journalism degree is required.

This is a full time position with benefits, PTO, and 401k. NSE EEOE. Send resume, work samples, and letters of reference to lisley@verdenews.com