Edith Kinney Gaylord Visiting Professor in Investigative Journalism – Phoenix, Ariz.

Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University is seeking a nationally recognized investigative journalist to serve as the Edith Kinney Gaylord Visiting Professor in Investigative Journalism.

The Visiting Professor will join the award-winning and highly collaborative Cronkite School faculty and will teach an advanced investigative reporting course for 20 students in the Master of Arts in Investigative Journalism program. The course is designed to teach students how to expose wrongdoing, focusing on public records, databases, in-depth interviews and how to conceptualize, organize and tell compelling stories. The goal is for students to publish work of regional or national importance.

Previous Edith Kinney Gaylord Visiting Professors have included Walter “Robby” Robinson, former investigations editor of The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, and Fernando Diaz, former editor and publisher of The Chicago Reporter.

Investigative Journalism at the Cronkite School

The Cronkite School trains the next generation of investigative journalists through hands-on watchdog reporting under the direction of Pulitzer Prize-winning faculty. The Cronkite School is home to the nation’s first master’s degree in investigative journalism, as well as the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism and the Carnegie-Knight News21 Initiative, both of which produce investigations of national impact, distributed by news organizations across the country. Cronkite students have gone on to investigative positions at many of the country’s top news organizations, including joining teams at The New York Times, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Reveal and The Associated Press.

The Visiting Professor teaches an advanced investigative reporting course that students in the Master of Arts in Investigative Journalism program take in their second semester. Students in the second semester also complete a data journalism course taught by former New York Times data editor and Knight Chair Sarah Cohen and interdisciplinary research courses taught by faculty from across ASU. The advanced investigative reporting course is designed for students to produce accountability reporting and prepare for deeper projects in the third semester capstone experience.

About the Cronkite School

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is widely recognized as one of the nation’s premier journalism programs. Rooted in the time-honored values that characterize its namesake—accuracy, responsibility and integrity—the school fosters journalistic excellence and ethics among students as they master the professional skills they need to succeed in the digital media world of today and tomorrow.

Located on ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus in the heart of the nation’s fifth-largest city, the School has 70 full-time faculty members, more than 100 full-time professional staff and annual resources of more than $40 million. Nearly 2,500 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students are enrolled at Cronkite, preparing for careers in journalism, strategic media and related communications fields.

The school champions a “teaching hospital” model of journalism education, for which it has received international acclaim. Cronkite offers 15 different full-immersion professional programs, including the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism, in which students work in intensive, real-world settings under the guidance of top-flight professionals and in collaboration with research faculty. The programs enable students to put into practice what they have learned in the classroom, producing news, information and community engagement on critical issues for the state, region and nation.

The Cronkite School practices inclusivity in our student, staff and faculty communities in order to create an academic environment that embraces diversity of thought and welcomes all people regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation or societal, political, cultural, economic, spiritual or physical differences.

Dates of employment: January 1, 2022, through May 15, 2022.

This appointment holds the faculty rank of Visiting Professor.

Required Qualifications

At least five years of investigative journalism experience

Bachelor’s degree

Desired Qualifications

Experience leading teams of reporters and/or producers

Experience editing investigative projects

Publication/distribution of work by national or international news organizations

Experience mentoring or teaching students or beginning reporters

Ability to report and produce content in Spanish

Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Application deadline: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021; or if not filled, every two weeks thereafter until the search is closed.

Application procedure: Materials must include: 1) a resume, 2) cover letter, 3) web-based samples of work created or produced, 4) names, titles, phone numbers and e-mail addresses of three professional references and 5) a written statement of no more than 500 words addressing the candidate’s experience and commitment to social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion over the course of their career and outlining how they would advance DEI goals at the Cronkite School and Arizona PBS.

