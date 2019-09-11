Duke University study shows newspapers produce more local journalism than other media

A synopsis from the American Press Institute states the study, published in August 2019, shows that local newspapers significantly outperform local TV, radio and digital media outlets, not only in terms of overall output, but also in terms of coverage that is truly local — meaning that the stories are geographically local, original and serve a critical information need. While local newspapers made up 25% of the news outlets sampled in the study, they produced 60% of the news that met those three criteria.

Online-only media outlets, meanwhile, made up only 10% of the news outlets surveyed, but produced 10% of the news that met the criteria. The findings emphasize the importance of philanthropic support of newspapers, and “suggest that commercial and philanthropic efforts to establish online-only outlets as comparable alternatives to local newspapers remain far from this goal,” wrote the study’s authors.

Read the full study here.