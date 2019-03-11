Director of Communications – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and Arizona PBS at Arizona State University are seeking a Director of Communications to lead the school’s communications, branding and marketing efforts.

The director is responsible for a team of professionals who plan, develop and produce digital, print and broadcast strategic initiatives that touch on every aspect of the school, from recruitment and event promotion to programming and development. The director works with senior leadership to set strategic goals, manage workflow, and ensure the quality, consistency and effectiveness of all external and internal communications for the school and Arizona PBS.

View the complete job posting here.