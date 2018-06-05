Director of Advertising/Marketing – Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

River City Newspapers, publisher of the 7-day daily newspaper Today’s News-Herald in Lake Havasu City, AZ, the weekly Parker Pioneer, two direct mail publications and other specialty publications and web sites, seeks innovative and experienced leader to fill the position of Director of Advertising and Marketing.

The Director of Advertising and Marketing directs staff toward continuous improvement of its market dominance of print and digital sales. The successful candidate will have significant experience in advertising management, especially in community newspapers, the ability to set standards and reach departmental goals and a flair for managing multiple projects simultaneously. This position is a key part of the company’s management team. EEOE, NSE.

Please send cover letter and resume to : Mike Quinn, President; River City Newspapers, LLC; 2225 W. Acoma Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Az. 86406 or email to cwalker@havasunews.com