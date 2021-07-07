Director and Professor of Practice, Cronkite News-Phoenix Bureau – Phoenix, Ariz.

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, one of the nation’s top journalism schools, seeks to hire a Director and Professor of Practice to join Cronkite News, the student-staffed, faculty-led news division of Arizona PBS.

The director will lead, edit, mentor and teach a student team that conceptualizes and produces highly innovative multimedia content for Cronkite News and collaborates with Cronkite Sports and Cronkite Noticias, the newsroom’s Spanish-language program. Students who join this team will hone their skills in web production and design, including the creation and integration of visual elements such as graphics, video, photo, interactives and data visualization to tell compelling and powerful stories. The team also leads the newsroom’s audience engagement efforts, tracks metrics, employs search engine optimization, develops social media strategy and crafts social media campaigns. The team could include some photographers, videographers and reporters, and the director will work closely with our “innovation squad” to conduct experiments.

Click here for more information and to apply.