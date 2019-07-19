Digital Sports Producer Reporter – Tucson, Ariz.

The Arizona Daily Star is hiring a digital sports producer to manage the delivery of content across multiple platforms. The ideal candidate can work on deadline and understands the need for posting and pushing content as quickly as possible. He or she can produce content such as galleries, quizzes and polls; host reader chats; and pull in relevant news feeds from Star reporters and key outside voices. This person will aggregate and link to content relevant to Star readers, produce and edit video segments on various topics and regularly post and share Star content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and other social media platforms. He or she will direct the flow of content, sending breaking news push alerts, and adding keywords, hyperlinks, images, info boxes and additional digital content. The successful candidate needs strong news judgment, the ability to make quick decisions and a keen interest in the latest digital tools. Experience mentoring young reporters and managing a staff is preferred. Schedule includes night and weekend shifts depending on when games are being played.

Responsibilities:

• Meets or beats deadline.

• Is on top of the latest industry trends and regularly introduces and incorporates new ideas into daily duties.

• Tackles each day with an entrepreneurial spirit and is willing to experiment – fully aware that sometimes that means failing. Closely tracks outcomes of new approaches and quickly decides which to pursue further, which to revise and which to abandon.

• Engages with readers by posting links, questions or promotions of Star content to social media and interacts with commenters in a professional manner.

• Uses provided online analytics tools to track page views, comments and social media engagement and uses that information to move content into more or less prominent positions on the page.

• Exhibits attention to detail.

• Takes photographs and video as necessary.

• Represents the Arizona Daily Star in public with professional, journalisitic and ethical integrity in accordance with the Star’s employee manual.

• Participates in training and education opportunities to improve individual skills, knowledge and ability.

Requirements:

• Understands that the news operation is a 24/7 operation and is prepared to work a variety of schedules, including nights and weekends.

• Understands how to get information, journalism ethics, First Amendment protections, open meeting and public record laws.

• Understands the strengths and weaknesses of media platforms including print, websites and social media.

• Ability to speak Spanish preferred.

The Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona is the only local newspaper covering local breaking news. It has a tradition of serving the residents of Southern Arizona for over a century. As the home of the University of Arizona, Tucson is rich in cultural diversity and a commitment to educational excellence.

We offer competitive compensation and a full benefits package along with a professional work environment focusing on growth opportunities for employees.

The Arizona Daily Star is a drug-free workplace and all applicants considered for employment must pass a post-offer drug screen and background/MVR check prior to commencing employment. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.

APPLY HERE

Lee Enterprises Careers