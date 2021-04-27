Digital Production Specialist – Show Low, Ariz.

White Mountain Publishing LLC is seeking a Digital Production Specialist for Blossom Digital Marketing, our digital agency, to help us build and maintain websites and fulfill digital campaigns for our customers in the White Mountains.

Our business is growing and we’re seeking a skilled candidate to help us continue to meet our customers’ needs!

The ideal candidate will have experience in WordPress development (installs, plugins, backups and themes), DNS and backend knowledge and have graphic design or video production experience. We use Adobe products for design so experience with those products is necessary.

We’re looking for a self-starting, critical thinker who wants to help us create awesome marketing materials, so a creative eye for design is a plus!

Blossom and White Mountain Publishing LLC are part of Kramer Media, which publishes newspapers in the White Mountains, Payson and communities around Pinal County.

We provide medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as PTO and a 401k program. Preference will be given to qualified candidates who live in or are willing to relocate to the Show Low area.

Submit resume to Gary Tackett, General Manager, gtackett@wmicentral.com