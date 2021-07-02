Daily Star’s marketing veteran Durham retires

Darrell Durham joined the Tucson Newspapers JOA in June 2004 as a Strategic Marketing Manager for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson Citizen. He became the papers’ Market Development Director in 2006, overseeing external communication, internal marketing support and community relations for both newspapers until the Citizen ceased publication in 2009.

He began his newspaper career as a copyboy at The Kansas City Star and spent 10 years with the Columbus (OH) Dispatch prior to joining the Daily Star in Tucson. Durham retired June 1.