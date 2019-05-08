Cuillier named National Freedom of Information Coalition president

University of Arizona School of Journalism associate professor David Cuillier was elected president of the National Freedom of Information Coalition, an organization dedicated to fostering citizens’ access to government records throughout the states.

Cuillier, who researches and teaches access to government information, was elected by the NFOIC board on Thursday at its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, to lead the Florida-based nonprofit. The organization celebrates its 30th anniversary this year fostering government transparency and accountability by assisting state coalitions for open government, including the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona.

“As government secrecy continues to grow throughout the country, we need to work harder to educate the public, officials and journalists about their right to information that exposes problems and improves self-government,” Cuillier said. “Democracy depends on it.”

