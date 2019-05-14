Cronkite’s News21 wins RFK Award for ‘Hate in America’ project

Students in the Carnegie-Knight News21 investigative reporting project at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication are winners of the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award.

“Hate in America,” a package of multimedia stories focused on acts of intolerance, racism and hate crimes across the country, won in the college category.

This is the fourth time a Cronkite School project has won the prestigious national award, the most of any university in the country.

