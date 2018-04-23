County Editor – Show Low, Ariz.

The White Mountain Independent, a twice-weekly, family-owned newspaper located in eastern Arizona, is seeking an experienced journalist for a hybrid reporting/editing role. Position includes reporting on two county governments, copy editing stories and occasionally posting breaking news to our website. Must have ability to cover wide range of stories, have knowledge of AP style and top-notch spelling and grammar skills. We’re a small staff with a commitment to improving our local product. Candidate must have journalism degree or a minimum of three years professional experience. Knowledge of InDesign a plus.

The newspaper covers an area three hours northeast of Phoenix located in the cooler climate of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. We are the destination for outdoor enthusiasts in Arizona, with hiking, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, skiing and four beautiful seasons.

All finalists must pass a pre-employment drug test and must have their own transportation. Male or female, E.O.E. Salary commensurate with experience and knowledge. We offer medical and dental benefits along with 401k to full-time employees. Other benefits include paid time off. Applicants should send their resume with salary request and references to: White Mountain Publishing LLC, P.O. Box 1570, Show Low, AZ 85902 or email Publisher Brian Kramer at bkramer@wmicentral.com