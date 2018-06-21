Copy Editor – Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Prescott Newspapers, Inc. (The Daily Courier, Prescott Tribune, Chino Valley Review) located in the beautiful mountain environment of Prescott Valley, Arizona is looking for an experienced Copy Editor to join its news team. PNI produces a daily publication and two weekly publications. Must have managerial experience to work one-on-one with editorial team to strive for error-free content.

The right candidate will be detailed oriented, possess newspaper experience in design and layout, checking pages for accuracy, AP style, grammar, usage and style, facts and spelling. Proficient using InDesign, Photoshop and other related software. Experience uploading materials to websites, types 45 wpm, journalism degree or commensurate experience. Full-time, Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO and more. NSE EEOE. Send your resume to pnihr@prescottaz.com.