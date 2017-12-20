Copy Editor – Prescott, Ariz.

Prescott Newspapers, Inc. located in the mountain environment of Prescott, Arizona which produces a daily publication and two weekly publications, is looking for an experienced Copy Editor to join its news team.

Must have managerial experience to work one-on-one with editorial team to strive for error-free content. The right candidate will be detailed oriented, possess newspaper experience in design and layout and checking pages for accuracy, AP style, grammar, usage and style, facts and spelling. Proficient using InDesign, Photoshop and other related software. Experience uploading materials to websites, types 45 wpm, journalism degree or commensurate experience.

Full-time, Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO and more. NSE EEOE.

Send your resume to: pnihr@prescottaz.com