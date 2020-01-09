Controller – Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Wick Communications – Sierra Vista, Arizona, Corporate Offices

Wick Communications, a third-generation family-owned community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines and specialty publications in 10 states, is looking for talented leadership to drive our markets and company forward. Surrounded by mountains and high desert, Wick is headquartered in Sierra Vista, Arizona. A small corporate staff works directly with publishers at its Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington properties.

Entering into its 94th year of business, the Wick family is committed to strengthening the organization while positioning it for future success.

We are seeking dynamic forward-thinking Controller candidates who understand the challenges of our industry and are determined to be successful.

The Controller will manage all aspects of the corporation’s financial management, including corporate accounting, financial reporting, budget and forecasts preparation, as well as development of internal control policies and procedures. In addition, the position will manage all accounting operations including billing, A/R, A/P, GL, cost accounting, inventory accounting and revenue recognition. The Controller will coordinate and direct the preparation of the budget and financial forecasts and report variances and support month-end and year-end close process.

The successful candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance and a minimum of five years of progressive experience in the field of finance management.

Send your resume to Debbie Marple, Director of Human Resources at debbie.marple@wickcommunications.com.

