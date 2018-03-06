Community Relations Newsperson – Scottsdale, Ariz.

This position is open until 03/19/2018

To apply or view full job description go to www.srpmic-nsn.gov/employment

Definition: Under general supervision of the Community Relations Specialist (Senior Reporter), assists professional staff in the publication of the O’ODHAM ACTION NEWS Community Newspaper and performs public relations assignments as assigned. Gathers and write news and sports stories of special interest to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Assists with newspaper design, layout & photojournalism assignments. Works independently to identify and pursue news stories that reflect current events, features and the cultural aspects of the SRPMIC. This job class is treated as FLSA Exempt.

Examples of Tasks:

Essential Functions: Essential functions may vary among positions and may include the following tasks and other characteristics. This list of tasks is ILLUSTRATIVE ONLY and is not intended to be comprehensive list of tasks performed by all positions in this classification.



Tasks:

1. News Gathering: Collects and analyzes information about newsworthy Community events to write news stories for publication or online edition.

Evaluates news leads and tips to develop story ideas, generates stories from Tribal Government services and programs, SRPMIC at-large, news releases, community information, wire services contacts and other related stories affecting Indian Country.

Builds list of contacts and sources for use in future publications.

Researches ideas using the internet, contacts and media sources.

Formulates open-ended questions to conduct interviews for potential stories.

Corresponds and receives story assignments from Community Relations Specialist, Community Relations Manager (Managing Editor) or Community Relations Director.

News Writing: Covers breaking Community news as it develops. Continues to follow current stories and updates as new developments occur.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interviews, observation and research.

Transcribes notes, organizes materials and determines substance or slant for news stories.

Writes and edits stories for several platforms including news/social media.

Writes story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards with input from the Community Relations Specialist and Community Relations Manager (Managing Editor) to formulate newsworthy informative stories.

Photography and Video Journalism: Shoots photographs and/or short video clips for OAN print and online edition, which includes filming, editing and writing scripts.

Takes photographs for newspaper publication and maintains a photography archive through filing, dating, descriptions and catalogue of photographs.

Develops captions for photo and video for print and online edition.

Shoots video to illustrate stories for OAN online edition.

Edits or assist in editing video clips for OAN online edition.

Appears on camera as needed when shooting video clips.

Performs voice overs for video clips.

Social Media: Manages Community engagement via social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.

Writes social media content to increase followers and web traffic.

Efficiently use social media with desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices.

Develops captions for photo and video posts

Layout & Design: Assists in creative layout and design for the Community newspaper.

Manipulates text and images to display information in an attractive and readable format.

Converts photographs and illustrations into digital formats.

Update Web: Assists as needed with updating the O’odham Action News online edition.

Adjusts photos to prescribed size and resolution.

News Operations & Administration: Assists with subscriptions, mail-outs, and advertising and public relations assignments as assigned.

Inputs and organizes information in the computer, files documents and performs other clerical support functions as assigned such as answering phones, typing follows-up on inquiries.

Miscellaneous: Performs other job related duties as assigned by the Community Relations Newsperson (Senior Reporter), Community Relations Manager (Managing Editor) or Community Relations Director. Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Characteristics:

Knowledge of the history, culture, laws, customs and traditions of the SRPMIC.

Knowledge and proficient in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, PhotoShop, and Dreamweaver

Knowledge and proficient in Adobe Premier Pro and After Effects advantageous.

Knowledge of MS Office including MS Word and MS Excel.

Knowledge of WordPress content management system.

Knowledge of public information and relations principles and practices.

Knowledge of Associated Press (AP) writing style.

Knowledge and interest in publishing news for print and for the web.

Skill establishing effective working relationships with the public, Tribal Council, Tribal Government departments and Community Members.

Skill writing news stories, feature stories, news releases, scripts and other public relations information and materials.

Skill with both verbal and written communication.

Strong people skills and ability to converse with a wide variety of people and situations.

Ability to develop story ideas.

Demonstrated writing proficiency

Ability to cover and write spot news stories that develop on a daily basis.

Ability to effectively convey information through the written word.

Ability to develop and maintain positive and effective working relationships with all levels of the department and Community.

Ability to write multiple accurate news copy under pressure and consistently meet normal deadline requirements.

Ability to multi-task in a high demand work environment.

Ability to work independently, remain self-motivated, be persistent, take initiative and be resourceful.

Ability to lift and carry 50 lbs.

Ability to perform newspaper layout and design work.

Ability to apply basic layout techniques for newsletters/newspapers utilizing computer software and equipment.

Ability to complete articles and projects on deadline that may include late hours and/or weekends.

Skills/ Requirements

Qualifications:

Education & Experience: An Associate’s Degree from an accredited college or university in Journalism, Communications or a closely related field, plus two (2) years full time work writing news articles in a newspaper, or news media work environment required, OR four (4) years full time work writing news articles for a newspaper, or in news media work environment may substitute for the Associate’s Degree in Journalism, Communications or closely related field.

The following experience is required:

Experience with both print and electronic media.

Demonstrated proficiency in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, PhotoShop and Dreamweaver.

Experience and proficiency with layout techniques and creating layouts utilizing computer software.

Photography and camera knowledge and working experience.

The following experience is preferred:

Courses in journalism, communications, English major or a related program.

Experience using publishing software such as InDesign and Photoshop.

Graphic Design experience.

Experience with social media platforms; including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter.

Experience with video software such as Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Experience with WordPress content management system

Equivalency: Any equivalent combination of education and experience that will allow the applicant to satisfactorily perform the duties of the job may be considered.

Insurability: Must possess and maintain a valid Arizona Driver’s License and meet the SRPMIC insurance standards.

Special Requirements: May be required to work beyond normal work hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

This is considered a driving position, must possess reliable transportation.

Prior to hire as an employee, applicants will be subject to drug and alcohol testing. Will be required to pass a pre-employment background/fingerprint check. Employees are subject to random and alcohol testing. “SRPMIC is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer” Preference will be given to a qualified Community Member, then a qualified Native American and then other qualified candidate

Application Instructions

To apply for this position or to view the full job description, please visit our website at http://www.srpmic-nsn.gov/employment/ then select Employment Opportunities. Open until 03/19/2018

