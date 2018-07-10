Community Newspaper Reporter/ Paginator – Globe, Ariz.

The Arizona Silver Belt has an immediate opening for a full-time community newspaper reporter, who would not only write news and cover local events but also help paginate the weekly publications.

Qualified candidates must be organized, knowledgeable and able to report on and effectively write a variety of news stories and feature articles. Strong writing and editing skills are a must, as well as familiarity with In Design pagination. Command of AP Style and Photoshop are preferred, but will train the right person.

Interested candidates can apply in person at the Arizona Silver Belt, 298 N. Pine St., Globe with their resume and writing samples or send an email to Editor David Abbott at news@silverbelt.com