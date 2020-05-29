Commercial Printing Pressman – Casa Grande, Ariz.

COMMERCIAL PRINTING PRESSMAN WANTED Casa Grande Valley Newspapers Inc. has an immediate opening for Experienced Sheet-fed Press Operator, experience with Heidelberg PM74 and QM46 a plus.

All finalists must pass a pre-employment drug test. Male or female. E.O.E. We offer medical and dental benefits along with 401K to full-time employees. Other benefits include paid time off.

Please email your resume to: alee@pinalcentral.com include work history, salary history requirements and references; or call Mark Urseth, (520) 423-8606.