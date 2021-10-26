City Editor – Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Seeking a City Editor to join the Editorial team at the Prescott News Network (PNN) located in the beautiful mountains of Prescott Valley, Arizona. PNN includes The Daily Courier, the only daily newspaper serving Yavapai County, and is by far the best-read newspaper in the county since 1882, plus two weekly publications, the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

As City Editor, you will be directly responsible for the assignments of reporters. Works with reporters on their coverage suggesting angles and ledes. Edits reporter’s stories for libel, accuracy, fairness and understanding of the subject matter. Produces and edits appropriate special sections as assigned by Editor. The right candidate will have a degree in journalism or commensurate experience, knowledge of AP style and strong verbal and customer relation skills, vehicle and current driver’s license.

Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO and more. NSE EEOE. Email resume and clippings to wnirecruit@westernnews.com