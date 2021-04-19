Circulation Manager – Show Low, Ariz.

Are you looking for an opportunity?

The White Mountain Independent, a twice-weekly, family-owned newspaper located in Show Low, is looking for a Circulation Manager. Customer service focus, computer proficiency and ability to work well with other.

Position is 40 hours weekly, qualifies for health insurance, vacation, holidays and mileage reimbursement. This is a permanent position and reports to the General Manager.

All finalists must pass a pre-employment drug test and must have their own transportation. Male or female, E.O.E. Salary commensurate with experience and knowledge. Applicants should send their resume with cover letter to:

White Mountain Publishing LLC.

P.O. Box 1570

Show Low, AZ 85902

or email: gtackett@payson.com

Cell: (714) 224-9146