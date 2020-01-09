Circulation Manager – Green Valley, Ariz.

The Green Valley News is currently seeking a Circulation Manager

Nature of Work:

This position will report to the Publisher and is primarily responsible the circulation operations of the newspaper. This individual will be responsible for home delivery, single copy sales, circulation sales and promotion, contract delivery and managing the circulation computer systems. The work will require daily contact with carriers and customers.

Essential Functions:

Manage all facets of home delivery operations including route development

Manage single copy distribution and outlet development

Contracts with carriers for delivery and handles carrier complaints or problems

Initiates sales programs for increased circulation

Implements subscriber retention programs to maintain circulation

Assures a high level of customer service, follows up and resolves customer complaints

Develops a circulation budget and manages the department within the same

Manages the circulation software systems for accurate accounting and reporting

Plans efforts to penetrate new markets and assists with product planning

Performs other duties as assigned.

Other Functions:

A valid driver’s license;

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Working knowledge of all circulation operations

Well developed managerial and leadership skill

Working knowledge of circulation software including Vision Data and Microsoft Office Suite programs;

Working knowledge of circulation accounting, budgeting and postal practices;

The ability to develop effective sales, promotion and retention programs;

The ability to develop and implement circulation plans and programs with minimal direction

The ability to work effectively with all customers and carriers.

Education and Experience:

High school degree or equivalent. Would prefer someone with circulation experience as a manager, district manager, or independent contractor but will train. Experience in distribution and supervision helpful.

Performance Measures:

Circulation growth and retention; customer and carrier relations ; accurate circulation accounting and budgeting; utilization of systems including Vision Data; efficiency of circulation operations; postal compliance; adherence to policies and practices; open communications; training and development of personnel; and the ability to work effectively with other departments.

Relationships:

This person must work effectively with customers and carriers, as well as, the other departments.

Work Environment:

This position requires work in an office and in the field.

This position description in no way states or implies the responsibilities and tasks listed are the only responsibilities and tasks to be performed. The incumbent will be required to follow any other instruction or job related duties assigned by the company.

Requirements set out above are minimum levels of skill, knowledge and abilities to qualify for the position. Where appropriate, the company may offer possible modification to reasonably accommodate an individual who cannot perform the essential functions of a job, as long as reasonable accommodation does not pose an undue hardship to the company or pose a direct threat or significant risk to the health and safety of the employee or others.

Nothing contained in this job description creates an employment contract or in any way alters the employee status as an Employee At-Will. All employees of the company are employed for no specific duration of time and can resign their employment or be terminated at any time with or without notice.

