Circulation Director – Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Western News&Info, Inc. (Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune, Chino Valley Review, Camp Verde Bugle, Verde Independent, Today’s News-Herald, Parker Pioneer, Navajo-Hopi Observer, Williams-Grand Canyon News) located in Prescott Valley, Arizona is currently looking for a Circulation Director.
The right candidate will aggressively focus on consistently identifying and capitalizing upon sales and marketing opportunities to drive revenue growth and expand market penetration for all of our publications located throughout Northern Arizona. They will also direct, develop and implement strategic initiatives that maximize circulation growth, retention and revenue. We offer a great benefits package, PTO and 401(k). EEOE, NSE. Send résumé to wnirecruit@westernnews.com