Chris Kline Named Next President and CEO of the ABA

PHOENIX – The Arizona Broadcasters Association (ABA) has named Chris Kline as the organization’s next President and CEO.

In the role, Kline will serve as chief advocate for Arizona’s 200+ radio and television station members, driving both growth and innovation in the fast-changing changing broadcast business.

Kline will focus on helping member stations identify new business models, changing consumer habits and overall strategies to help the industry thrive.

“There’s literally no medium out there that touches more people in our local communities than broadcast television and radio,” said Kline. “Now is the time to embrace change together, identify new ways to drive revenue and grow our audience bases to take full advantage of our connected society.”

Kline has spent the last 12 years in a variety of roles at ABC15 in Phoenix, most recently as the station’s news and content director, and before that, as digital director. At ABC15, he led the creation of what is today the state’s No. 1 digital content brand, helped develop several of the station’s top profit streams, and in just three years, focused attention on building community partnerships to help raise more than $4 million for groups in need across Arizona.

Earlier in his career, Kline also worked for The Arizona Republic and for CNN’s Crossfire in Washington, DC.

Kline’s appointment to President and CEO make him just the fourth person to serve in the role during the ABA’s 65-year history.

His new leadership role at the ABA will also include advocating for the group’s membership with both the state and federal government, promoting the broadcasting industry in the Arizona advertising communities, and responding to the evolving needs of member stations with whatever services and programs are necessary to help educate and innovate.

Kline assumes his new role at the ABA in mid-October.