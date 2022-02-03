Chief Executive Officer/Publisher – Navajo Times

Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc has an opening for an educated, experienced, and professional CEO/Publisher to lead our successful Navajo owned and operated company and newspaper, and our proud, award-winning team. NTPC is seeking a highly motivated, hands-on CEO/Publisher with proven leadership qualities, strong business management skills, and direct knowledge of basic journalism rules, ethics, and principles. The best person for this job will have many years of executive management experience; excellent verbal and written communications skills; extensive knowledge of the Navajo people, culture, land, language and the Navajo Times newspaper. The best person must also possess the ability to lead, motivate, coach, and inspire the company staff and carriers to perform consistently at their professional best.

Position Summary: Plans, directs, and organizes the administration, operation, programs, and services of the Navajo Times Publishing Company and the publication of the Navajo Times newspaper. Maintains confidentiality of all privileged information.

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Journalism, Communications, Liberal Arts, or closely related field plus eight years of experience in managing the editorial, administrative or business process of a newspaper or media operation; or equivalent combination of education and experience Must possess a current valid Driver’s License and be able to successfully pass a pre-employment drug/alcohol screen and background investigation.

Knowledge, Abilities, Skills, and Certifications:

Knowledge of basic principles of journalism and ethics of the publishing industry.

Knowledge of economics and financial management in operating a publishing enterprise.

Knowledge of financial management and financial reporting.

Knowledge of organizational structure, workflow and operating procedures used in managing a business and in publishing a newspaper.

Skill in examining and re-engineering operations, formulating policy and developing and implementing new strategies and procedures.

Skill in developing and implementing comprehensive marketing goals, objectives and plans.

Skill in using independent judgement, managing and imparting information to a range of clients, customers, media sources, advertising firms, and the general public.

Skill in supervisory methods and techniques and in establishing and maintaining effective work relationships.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: (this list of duties and responsibilities is illustrative only of some of the basic tasks performed by this position and is not all-inclusive)

Meet and communicate with the Board of Directors, Shareholders Representatives, Management staff and all employees and carriers of the corporation, on a regular and consistent basis.

Represent the Navajo Times staff to the Board of Directors and Shareholder Representatives. Function as an effective liaison between the Board of Directors, Shareholder Representatives and the staff of the Navajo Times corporation.

Review financial activity and financial statements to determine the progress and status in attaining corporate goals and objectives. Consider current conditions and make necessary adjustments.

Achieve financial objectives by assisting the Finance Director with the preparing the annual budget inclusive of operational plans and objectives, and being financially responsible and accountable.

Obtain required funds by developing investment strategies and investing surplus funds to maximize return and provide adequate financial security for the corporation.

Provide leadership and supervision in planning, organizing, coordinating and implementing daily tasks and activities of the Navajo Times, utilizing subordinate and administrative personnel.

Oversee and develop an effective liaison with tribal, private, public, and community organizations, tribal, stat, county and federal organizations, education establishments, medical facilities and hospitals. and any other applicable organizations, companies and businesses.

Oversee, implement and develop long-range goals for the Navajo Times to ensure the growth of the Navajo Times corporation and its expansion of services and benefits to its customers an community.

Please submit or mail signed and completed application, cover letter, current resume and examples of your work for consideration to Navajo Times, attention Tom Arviso, P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ 86515 or email to tarviso@navajotimes.com. To download an application, go to navajotimes.com. Applications will not be accepted by telefax. Application deadline is February 15, 2022 at 5pm. Salary is negotiable. For more information, telephone the Navajo Times offices at 928-871-1130

NPTC, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and enforces the Navajo Preference in Employment Act.