Centralized Account Processing System (CAPS) payment for postage ends; inactive permit holders must act by Sept. 30

NNA members have previously been alerted that printers and publishers who used the CAPS postage payment would be required to move to the new Enterprise Payment System (EPS), which operates as a bank debit payment. Repeated extensions by USPS have been given, leading some mail users to defer their own action.



For Periodicals, permits for users still on CAPS were targeted to be marked inactive on August 15 if payment systems had not migrated. Newspapers with inactive permits have until September 30 to contact USPS to be re-activated or permits may not be usable in the future.



This change does not affect newspapers that pay by hard-copy check. It is for larger mailers that may be sending mail from central locations and prefer to use one payment for several publications. Central printing plants may also be using CAPS for their customers. NNA believes most NNA members have already made this transition, but is circulating USPS’ latest alert on this subject to encourage any affected members who have not yet acted to do so. USPS is offering webinars for any who need help making the change.



USPS’ alert is attached here.

Source: National Newspaper Association

