CAC merger with AAM receives resounding support from members

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (June 1, 2018) — Members of the Certified Audit of Circulations voted unanimously to support a merger with the Alliance for Audited Media. One hundred percent of the votes cast were in favor of the merger with more than 30 percent of members voting. AAM’s membership also overwhelmingly supported the merger with 99 percent approving it. With support from both memberships, the merger was completed on May 29, 2018.

