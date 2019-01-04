Brady named publisher of the Arizona Daily Sun

Courtesy: DAILY SUN STAFF

Colleen Brady, Arizona Daily Sun publisher

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, a trusted local news provider and leading platform for advertising in 49 markets, has named Colleen Brady publisher of the Arizona Daily Sun in Flagstaff. Brady succeeds Don Rowley, who retired earlier this year after 23 years with the newspaper.

“We all live and work in this community,” Brady said. “It’s important to build a relationship with the people involved, because what happens here has an impact on each and every one of us.”

Brady said the paper’s coverage of local sports and its role as a source of news and a watchdog for city government are important tenets going forward, as well as the Daily Sun’s involvement with the people of Flagstaff.

“My goal is to be involved in the community like my predecessor was, listening to the needs of the community and building in-depth partnerships,” Brady said.

Brady joined the Daily Sun in 2015 as advertising director and served as interim general manager after Rowley’s retirement in September. Her career includes multimedia sales manager for The World Company, which includes the Lawrence Journal World Daily in Lawrence, Kansas. She has also held advertising leadership positions with the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson and the Kansas City Star in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Colleen Brady is an experienced newspaper professional who brings extensive advertising and management experience to the publisher position along with thorough knowledge of the Flagstaff market,” said Lee Group Publisher Cathy Hughes. “I look forward to working with Colleen as she continues to build on the success of the Arizona Daily Sun.”

Brady can be reached at 556-2279 or cbrady@azdailysun.com.