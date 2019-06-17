NTPC seeks Board of Directors member

The Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for one position on its five-member Board of Directors. The Navajo Times is an award winning weekly newspaper and NTPC, Inc. is a Navajo owned corporation.

We are looking for a person with a professional background in the newspaper publishing industry, and/or have substantial education and experience in positions of responsibility in media, business or related academia. Preference will be given to qualified Navajo and Native American applicants.

A qualified board director will have expertise and knowledge in one or more of the following areas:

Direct experience with newspaper or print publications

Experience with local, regional, state or national media

Connections and awareness of business community

Marketing/ Advertising

Executive management

Law – media, tribal and state law

Finance/ Accounting

Board directors are expected to attend quarterly board meetings, special-called meetings and serve on a board sub-committee. The expected time commitment is at least 10 hours per quarter. Previous board experience is helpful but not necessary. This particular board member position will be appointed up to April 28, 2020. Thereafter, terms for board reappointment will occur every three years.

If interested, please send letter of interest and resume to: Navajo Times Publishing Company, Inc.

ATTN: Tom Arviso, Jr., CEO/Publisher

P.O. Box 310, Window Rock, AZ 86515

The closing date is June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. For more information contact Mr. Arviso at (928) 871-1130.