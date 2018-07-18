Bipartisan congressional legislators argue their opposition to newsprint tariffs at ITC hearing

Though no final decision has been made by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on reversing the import tariffs on Canadian newsprint at the July 17 hearing, Paul Boyle, senior vice president of public policy at News Media Alliance, remains hopeful for a favorable outcome.

Read a report on the hearing from rollcall.com

… The bipartisan group of legislators asked the ITC to reverse tariffs the Commerce Department imposed on Canadian newsprint imports. Opponents of the tariffs say they would deal a major blow to local newspapers, which already struggle to stay afloat, by increasing the cost of newsprint.