AzABJ, SPJ hold ‘Facebook for Journalists’ training in Phoenix, Feb. 29

The Arizona Association of Black Journalists in cooperation with the Society of Professional Journalists, will host a Facebook for Journalists training on Saturday, Feb. 29. The event is free and open to journalists, PR professionals and others in media – but requires a free registration.

Where: Arizona Charter Schools Association, 12439 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m.

Register here: https://form.jotform.com/200246528525149

More info about the what is covered in the program: https://www.spj.org/facebook.asp The trainer will share products and tools – including Live, Groups and CrowdTangle – that help journalists leverage Facebook and Instagram for news gathering, storytelling and connecting with their followers.

More information visit: Valley of the Sun Chapter Society of Professional Journalists blog.