Award-Winning announcer joins Cronkite J-school to teach sports journalism

Gary Thorne, a lead play-by-play announcer for the Baltimore Orioles on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, will be joining Arizona State University as a visiting professor at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Emmy award-winning announcer will be teaching a one-of-a-kind, online play-by-play course to students enrolled in the Cronkite School’s sports journalism program from May 20 – July 18.

