ASU to honor CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with annual Cronkite Award



Anderson Cooper, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning primetime anchor at CNN, will be the recipient of the 2018 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, Arizona State University.

Cooper, the anchor of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” and a correspondent for “60 Minutes” on CBS, will receive the 35th award, given by the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, at a luncheon ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Sheraton Grand in Phoenix. The award recognizes distinguished journalists who embody the values of the school’s namesake.

Read full details on the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication website.