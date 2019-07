ASU honors NBC’s Lester Holt with Cronkite Award

Lester Holt, award-winning journalist and anchor of “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” will be the 2019 recipient of the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Holt will receive the 36th-annual Cronkite Award from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, which has honored a journalism luminary with the award since 1984.

The ceremony will be in Phoenix on Nov. 4, Cronkite’s birthday. The late CBS News anchor, the namesake of the school who gave out the award for decades, would have been 103.

Read the full announcement here.