ASU Cronkite School faces the challenge, gets the work done

A look inside the rapid-fire response to keep students safe, while delivering quality education during a pandemic

The word came at 4:28 p.m. on a Wednesday in the middle of spring break: All classes at Arizona State University would be taught remotely in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Eighty minutes later, faculty members at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, many of whom had never taught online before, were signed up for a series of training sessions that would launch them into a strange new world. Read about it.