Assistant Professor of Practice, The School of Journalism – Tucson, Ariz.

The School of Journalism at the University of Arizona invites applications for a full-time or two part-time, non-tenure-eligible appointments at the rank of Assistant Professor of Practice. The person or persons will oversee our video journalism program and broadcast/podcast studios. Please indicate in your cover letter whether you are interested in a part-time or full-time position. This position, at a 1.0 full-time, would be teaching 6 courses a year plus service; if two part-time positions are offered, the work would be pro-rated proportionately.

We will begin reviewing applications immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Hiring is expected to be completed in fall 2021, with a start date of spring 2022. Salary is competitive and commensurate with qualifications.

Outstanding UA benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance plans; life insurance and disability programs; paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays; UA/ASU/NAU tuition reduction for the employee and qualified family members; state and optional retirement plans; access to UA recreation and cultural activities; and more!

More information and application here.