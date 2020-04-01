Arizona news media to simulcast COVID-19 town hall with governor from Cronkite School

Public invited to submit questions ahead of 6 p.m. Thursday broadcast

TV and radio stations across Arizona will simulcast a live hourlong interview with Gov. Doug Ducey to explore the impact of coronavirus on the state.

The TV special, a partnership with the Arizona Broadcasters Association and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, will take place Thursday at 6 p.m.

It will be broadcast from the Arizona PBS studios in the Cronkite building on ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus.

Arizona PBS Horizon host Ted Simons and former 3TV anchor Carey Peña will host the discussion, which also will include Health Services Director Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.

More than 50 television and radio stations, including Arizona PBS, are expected to broadcast the interview live. Arizona PBS invites viewers to share their questions at this link.